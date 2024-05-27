Advertisement

IMD Weather Report: In order to battle the extreme weather, the Akola district of Maharashtra has enforced Section 144 until May 31st, as the scorching heatwave continues to engulf North and Central India. On Sunday, nearly the whole northern region faced intense heat and fiery winds on the second day of "Nautapa," the hottest nine days of the year.

On Sunday, Delhi, the capital city, saw a scorching 45°C maximum temperature. With a record-breaking 49.8°C, Phalodi (Rajasthan) recorded the nation's hottest temperature. The hottest city in Maharashtra is Akola, where the mercury often reaches 45°C. A heatwave warning for May 27 and 30 was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which claimed that temperatures exceeding 45°C were recorded in numerous areas of North and Central India on Sunday.

In Akola, Maharashtra, Section 144 has been enforced to limit gatherings in order to prevent heat-related disturbances, in addition to the severe temperatures that have been reported. Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have all received heatwave advisories, informing citizens to take the appropriate safety measures. Staying hydrated is essential for residents living in the affected areas. Stay hydrated by consuming lots of water.

It is essential that everyone takes precautions to keep safe as the heatwave gets worse. When it comes to minimizing the negative consequences of this harsh weather, residents are advised to follow instructions, and authorities are on high alert. Staying inside during the hours of greatest heat, which are usually from 11 AM to 4 PM, is advised in order to preserve yourself. To keep cool, wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. To reduce body temperature, use air conditioners, fans, and cold showers.