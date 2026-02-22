'Websites Created in My Name, Used To Send Messages to People': CJI Surya Kant on Rising Cybercrime | Image: ANI

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant shared an anecdote on rising cybercrime in the country, stating that several websites were created in his name and used to message his relatives.

Addressing the national conference on 'Cyber Security: Awareness, Protection and Inclusive Access to Justice' in Jaipur on Friday, CJI Surya Kant termed cyber fraud as "extortion and dacoity" and stated that more than Rs 50,000 crore has been looted in such cases.

He said, "Cyber safety is at the heart of justice conversation. We've been taught since childhood to think first and then act. In the digital world, this simple discipline becomes a form of protection (against cyber threats). We often speak about cybercrime in the language of anecdotes, such as stolen OTPs and digital arrest scams. I gave a notice in the SC on digital arrest. I took cognisance of the case of an elderly victim of digital arrest. I am monitoring it today. More than Rs 50,000 crore has been looted. That is a clear case of extortion and dacoity."

Citing the Home Ministry, the CJI highlighted about 66 lakh pending cases of cyber fraud across courts in the country.

"MHA has come out with alarming data. About 66 lakh cases of cyber fraud are pending in this country. It is no longer a marginal problem but a mass phenomenon. Cybercrime has no geographical boundaries. It has become a global problem, and we must all work together to find a solution," Justice Surya Kant said.

Sharing his personal anecdote, he added, "Every alternate day, I find a new website created in my name. Those sites are used to send messages. My sister and young lawyers received a message in my name, but fortunately, the language was not offensive. I immediately instructed cyber police to find out about it, and these sites were being developed in Nigeria."

CJI Surya Kant and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the three-day seminar on cybersecurity by the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RLSA) in Jaipur. Several new initiatives by RALSA, under the direction of Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, were also launched.