Wedding Car Burns Into Ashes After Man Bursts Firecrackers From Sun Roof | Viral Video

Saharanpur: A car in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur caught fire when a person tried to burst firecrackers while standing on its roof. The vehicle was part of a wedding convoy.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing a man bursting firecrackers using the sun roof. He was holding the firecrackers in his hand when the situation went out of control.

The firecrackers intensity increased suddenly as a result of which the vehicle caught fire.