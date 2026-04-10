'Will End Dark Period of West Bengal': Amit Shah Releases BJP's Poll Manifesto

New Delhi: Ahead of the West Bengal polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After releasing the manifesto, Shah said, “Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party has just released its manifesto for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. This manifesto provides a path to overcome the deep despair prevailing across all sections of Bengal. It offers new direction for farmers facing uncertainty due to crop losses, for unemployed youth, and for women living in fear. It also gives renewed hope and confidence to every citizen concerned about Bengal’s culture and its pride." The state will go to the polls in two phases- April 23 and 29.

Earlier, ahead of the release, Shah, in a post on X, said, "Bengal, weary of TMC, now seeks change. Today in Kolkata, I will release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' aimed at freeing Bengal from TMC's 'reign of terror'."

As per reports, the saffron party has undertaken extensive ground-level preparations for the polls. Work on the manifesto began in early February and concluded by the end of the month. The party is soliciting ideas from industrialists, educators, businesspeople, teachers, doctors, students, housewives, farmers, the Bengali diasporas and other sections of society.

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The outreach campaign, titled "Bikosito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra - Paramarsha Sangraha Abhiyan," was launched on February 7 to collect public suggestions. The campaign was aimed at capturing citizens' hopes and shaping the 2026 Assembly election manifesto. Party workers visited booths and households across the state to understand people's aspirations and concerns, positioning the manifesto as a participatory exercise.