West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting Begins For 152 Constituencies in Phase 1, PM Modi Urges High Voter Turnout in Bengal | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: West Bengal will hold its first phase of Assembly elections on April 23, 2206, with around 3.60 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,452 candidates across 152 seats in 16 districts. Voting starts at 7 a.m.

A Special Intensive Revision led to nearly a 12% reduction in the electorate. The Election Commission has deployed a record 2,450 Central paramilitary companies, approximately 2.5 lakh personnel, for security.

The BJP aims to capitalize on north Bengal, having won 59 seats in 2021 against TMC's 93. For the ruling TMC, thwarting a BJP advance is crucial to maintaining power.

The battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned into a high-stakes showdown. The remaining 142 seats will go to the polls on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates.





