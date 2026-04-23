West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting Begins For 152 Constituencies in Phase 1, PM Modi Urges High Voter Turnout in Bengal
West Bengal's electoral battle intensifies as 152 constituencies vote. With 3.22 crore eligible voters, the TMC faces the BJP amid fierce campaigning and significant Election Commission enforcement. The remaining seats vote on April 29 and counting on May 4.
- India News
- 3 min read
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: West Bengal will hold its first phase of Assembly elections on April 23, 2206, with around 3.60 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,452 candidates across 152 seats in 16 districts. Voting starts at 7 a.m.
A Special Intensive Revision led to nearly a 12% reduction in the electorate. The Election Commission has deployed a record 2,450 Central paramilitary companies, approximately 2.5 lakh personnel, for security.
The BJP aims to capitalize on north Bengal, having won 59 seats in 2021 against TMC's 93. For the ruling TMC, thwarting a BJP advance is crucial to maintaining power.
The battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned into a high-stakes showdown. The remaining 142 seats will go to the polls on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
State LoP & BJP Candidate From Nandigram & Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari Casts His Vote
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: State LoP & BJP Candidate from Nandigram & Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari casts his vote at a polling station in Nandigram.
Polling Underway in Birbhum
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Polling commenced at 7 am in Birbhum for West Bengal Assembly elections, with officials ensuring smooth processes through early deployment of polling personnel and security forces following Election Commission guidelines.
Advertisement
PM Modi Urges High Voter Turnout in Bengal
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi urged voters in West Bengal to actively participate in the Assembly elections, calling voting a "festival of democracy." He encouraged young people and women to fulfill their democratic duties, ensuring strong, inclusive participation from all societal sections.
Voting Begins For 152 Constituencies in Phase 1
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting in 152 of its constituencies is underway in the first phase.
Advertisement
TMC Appeals to Voter - Do Not Vote or 'Outsiders'
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: The TMC intensified its criticism of the BJP, labeling them "Bohiragoto" and disrespectful to Bengal, while alleging the BJP is running "special trains" with free travel and food to sway voters.
Mock Polling Conducted in West Bengal Ahead of Voting for Assembly Polls
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE: In West Bengal, mock polling was conducted at the Siliguri Girls' High School in Siliguri to ensure that everything is functioning properly. Polling for the Assembly elections 2026 will begin at 7:00 am and will conclude at 6:00 pm today.
Rahul Gandhi Urges Bengal Voters to Back Congress, Calls It 'Only Force' to Defeat BJP
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi urged West Bengal residents to support Congress, claiming it’s the sole party capable of defeating the BJP. He emphasized Congress’s commitment to protecting rights and diversity, contrasting it with the BJP's actions, and encouraged unity for a victorious outcome.
Over 2,400 Companies of Central Paramilitary Forces Deployed
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: A historic total of 2,450 companies from Central paramilitary forces, consisting of almost 2.5 lakh personnel, have been assigned by the Election Commission for the elections.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.