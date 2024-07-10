Published 10:59 IST, July 10th 2024
Violence Erupts in Bengal Day Before By-polls, Homes of BJP Panchayat Members in Ranaghat Attacked
Around 30 miscreants allegedly attacked the houses of BJP panchayat members and broke the windows and doors of their homes.
Pre-Poll Violence Erupts in West Bengal as TMC-Backed Miscreants Attack BJP Members' Homes | Image: Video screengrab
