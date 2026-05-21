West Bengal Chief Secretary Issues Circular Prohibiting Government Officials & Police from Speaking to Media

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has issued a strict circular reminding all India Services officers, state civil servants, police personnel, and other government employees of comprehensive restrictions on their interaction with the media.

In a circular (No. 139-CS/2026) dated May 19, 2026, issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary, the government has reiterated complete prohibitions on dissemination of information and any form of media engagement by its employees. The directive references the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, West Bengal Service (Duties, Rights and Obligations of the Government Employees) Rules, 1980, and the West Bengal Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959.

Key Prohibitions Listed in the Circular:

1. Complete ban on participation or association of any government servant in sponsored or privately produced media programmes, or any media programme sponsored by the Government of India but produced by an outside agency (except with prior sanction).

2. Total prohibition on any direct or indirect communication of documents or information with the press by members of the services, without any government order.

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3. Ban on contribution in editing or managing any newspaper, periodical or other publication, participation in radio broadcasts, or writing any article or letter for newspapers/periodicals without prior government sanction.

4. Complete prohibition on indulging in any adverse criticism of any policy or decision of the Central or State Government through any publication, interaction, utterance, broadcast, or contribution in any media.

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5. Ban on any publication, interaction, or broadcast that could strain relations between the State Government and the Central Government, between state governments, or with any foreign state.

The circular applies to members of the All India Services, West Bengal Civil Service, West Bengal Police Service, other state government employees, police and jail staff, as well as employees of autonomous bodies, boards, corporations, undertakings, and educational institutions substantially funded by the state government.

The Chief Secretary’s office has called for “strict compliance” with the existing conduct rules, particularly Rules 6, 7, 13(1)(f)(ii)(iii) and 17 of the AIS Conduct Rules, 1968, and corresponding provisions in the state rules.

This fresh circular comes amid ongoing emphasis on maintaining discipline and confidentiality in the dissemination of official information. Officials have been directed to adhere to these guidelines in connection with affairs of the State.