West Bengal Chief Secretary Orders Retired Bureaucrats to Stop Reporting to Offices: Sources

Kolkata: In a significant administrative directive issued on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has reportedly instructed all retired bureaucrats currently serving in various government positions to refrain from reporting to their offices with immediate effect.

The order, which comes just days ahead of a change in the state’s political leadership following the assembly election results, is being viewed as a decisive clampdown on the practice of retaining retired officers in key administrative roles. Many of these officers had been given extensions or re-employed in senior positions under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Sources in the state secretariat said that the directive applies across departments, affecting retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and other state service officers who were holding crucial posts such as advisors, special secretaries, and heads of various projects and commissions. The move is being interpreted as an early signal of the incoming administration’s intent to overhaul the bureaucracy and restore regular cadre-based appointments. With the TMC facing a historic defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, the regime change is expected to be formally completed in the coming days.

Retired bureaucrats had been a prominent feature of Banerjee’s administration, often tasked with critical governance roles, including in key infrastructure, health, and finance-related departments. Critics had long alleged that this practice undermined opportunities for serving officers and created a parallel power structure loyal to the previous dispensation.

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No official statement has been issued yet by the outgoing Chief Minister’s office regarding the development.

This directive marks one of the first major bureaucratic realignments in West Bengal following the electoral verdict.