Cylinder Blast Triggers Massive Firecracker Explosion In South 24 Parganas: 4 Children Among 7 Dead

Kolkata: A horrific firecracker explosion triggered by a cylinder blast in the Dholahat area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Monday night has claimed the lives of seven people, including four children. The incident reportedly occurred at the residence of the Banik family, who have been involved in firecracker manufacturing for years. The blast, which took place on Tuesday, has also left four people missing, and officials are working to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

According to reports, the cylinder blast occurred on Monday, setting off a massive firecracker explosion that destroyed the Banik family residence. The force of the blast was so powerful that it shattered windows and damaged nearby homes. "I was in my house when I heard a loud explosion," said a neighbour. He added, "I rushed to the scene and saw that the Banik family residence was completely destroyed."

At least seven people, including four children, have been confirmed dead in the explosion. The victims have been identified as members of the Banik family. Four people are still missing, and officials are working to locate them. A police officer said, "We are searching the debris and talking to witnesses to determine their whereabouts."

The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the blast. Officials are examining the possibility of a gas leak or other safety issues that may have contributed to the explosion. "We are looking into all possible causes of the blast," said a senior police officer.

A preliminary investigation suggested that a cylinder blast was the cause of the fire, which also left several individuals injured. The incident comes after a similar explosion at a firecracker factory in Nadia district last month, which claimed the lives of four people, including two women, who were reportedly employees of the factory.

The authorities are currently working to determine the exact cause of the latest blast, with 11 people believed to be residing in the affected residence.