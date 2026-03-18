West Bengal Election 2026: ECI Orders Massive Transfer of IAS and IPS Officers Ahead of Polls

New Delhi: With the Assembly elections in West Bengal just weeks away, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken strong steps to ensure free and fair voting. In a major reshuffle, several senior IAS and IPS officers have been transferred and new appointments made across the state. The Commission says this is part of its “zero tolerance” approach to prevent bias and keep the administration neutral during the polls.

The elections will be held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, 2026. To prepare, the ECI has focused on sensitive districts that have seen violence or complaints in past elections. Fresh District Magistrates, who will also act as District Election Officers, have been appointed to lead the poll machinery.

One of the biggest changes is at the top level. Dushyant Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been named the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal, replacing Nandini Chakravorty. Jagdish Prasad Meena, from the 2004 batch, has been appointed Principal Secretary for Home and Hill Affairs. These changes are meant to create a buffer between the state government and the election process.

The police leadership has also been reshuffled. Siddh Nath Gupta is now the Director General of Police (DGP), while Ajay Kumar Nand has taken charge as Commissioner of Police in Kolkata. Other senior postings include Rajesh Kumar Singh as ADG & IGP for South Bengal and K. Jayaraman for North Bengal. At the district level, new magistrates have been posted in Murshidabad, Darjeeling, and Uttar Dinajpur. Police commissioners in Asansol-Durgapur, Howrah, and Barrackpore have also been changed.

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The Commission has set strict deadlines. All officers were required to hand over their previous responsibilities and join their new posts by 11:00 AM on March 18, 2026. The state government must send a compliance report confirming that the orders have been carried out. Officers who have been transferred out will not be given any election-related duties until the polls are over.