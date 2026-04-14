West Bengal Election: BJP-TMC Workers Clash In Durgapur After Amit Shah's Roadshow

Paschim Bardhaman: Two persons were injured in a clash that allegedly broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Durgapur following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow.

According to reports, a physical altercation took place in the Bankura More area after a verbal spat between supporters of both parties escalated into violence. One worker from each side sustained injuries during the clash.

Following the incident, both injured individuals, who were found in a bloodied condition, were admitted to the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, BJP candidate from Durgapur West, Laxman Chandra Ghorui and TMC candidate Kabi Datta reached the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured.

An atmosphere of tension currently prevails in the area in the aftermath of the clash, with police personnel deployed and keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent any further escalation.

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Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Abhijit Dutta alleged that TMC workers were behind the attack.

"Seeing the influx of the public during HM Amit Shah's roadshow, TMC got frustrated. Therefore, when one of our workers was returning home, 8-10 TMC workers assaulted him with sticks, vandalised his home, and pushed his mother. BJP will form the government in one month and will definitely give them a befitting reply. If arrests don't take place within 24 hours, a huge movement will be carried out in Durgapur. The local people there attacked TMC in return of this attack. The people of Bengal are not with TMC now," he said.

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Earlier on Monday, addressing a public rally at Palli Mangal Club Ground in Mayureshwar, Shah criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks advising women not to step out after 7 PM following the RG Kar rape case.

"Mamata Didi says that women should not step out after 7 PM. Mamata didi have some shame, despite being a woman Chief Minister yourself, you couldn't protect the sister of Bengal," Shah said.

Projecting the BJP as an alternative, Shah said, "You just form a BJP government once, we will make such a Bengal where even a little girl can ride out on a scooter at 1 AM at night. No Sandeshkhali, RG Kar, Durgapur Law College or South Kolkata Law College-like incident will happen."