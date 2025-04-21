West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out at a Chemical Factory in Domjur, Howrah

Updated April 21st 2025, 18:28 IST
Howrah: Massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal. The incident, happened on Monday afternoon and has engulfed the factory in flames, with thick black smoke surrounding area.
Emergency services, including fire engines, rushed to the scene to douse the fire. Despite their efforts, the fire continues to rage, fueled by the presence of highly flammable substances stored within the factory premises. The intensity of the fire has made it challenging for firefighters to bring it under control, reinforcement called in.
Local residents have expressed fear and anxiety as the fire spreads rapidly, threatening nearby areas. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway.
It's a developing story…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 21st 2025, 18:27 IST