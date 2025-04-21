West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out at a Chemical Factory in Domjur, Howrah

Howrah: Massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Domjur, Howrah, West Bengal. The incident, happened on Monday afternoon and has engulfed the factory in flames, with thick black smoke surrounding area.

Howrah Chemical Factory Fire

Emergency services, including fire engines, rushed to the scene to douse the fire. Despite their efforts, the fire continues to rage, fueled by the presence of highly flammable substances stored within the factory premises. The intensity of the fire has made it challenging for firefighters to bring it under control, reinforcement called in.