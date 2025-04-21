sb.scorecardresearch
  • West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Hospitalised for Chest Pain, Mamata Banerjee Visits Him

Updated April 21st 2025, 14:38 IST

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Hospitalised for Chest Pain, Mamata Banerjee Visits Him

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Governor CV Ananda Bose at the hospital before heading to Salboni.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
governor ananda bose
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Governor CV Ananda Bose at the hospital before heading to Salboni. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital in Kolkata on Monday morning after complaining of chest pain, a senior Raj Bhavan official confirmed. Bose, who had returned from riot-affected Murshidabad on Saturday, reported chest congestion, prompting the hospitalization around 10 am.

Doctors are closely monitoring his condition and will determine the next course of treatment following necessary tests, said reports. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Governor at the hospital before heading to Salboni in Paschim Medinipur for the ground-breaking ceremony of JSW's 1,600 MW power plant. 

"I visited the Governor at the Command Hospital since he is ill. I have directed my chief secretary to take necessary steps in this regard," Banerjee told reporters.

Published April 21st 2025, 14:38 IST