West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Hospitalised for Chest Pain, Mamata Banerjee Visits Him

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital in Kolkata on Monday morning after complaining of chest pain, a senior Raj Bhavan official confirmed. Bose, who had returned from riot-affected Murshidabad on Saturday, reported chest congestion, prompting the hospitalization around 10 am.

Doctors are closely monitoring his condition and will determine the next course of treatment following necessary tests, said reports. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Governor at the hospital before heading to Salboni in Paschim Medinipur for the ground-breaking ceremony of JSW's 1,600 MW power plant.