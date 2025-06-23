BREAKING: Young Girl Killed In Bomb Blast During West Bengal Kaliganj Bypoll Vote Counting

Updated 23 June 2025 at 17:19 IST
Kaliganj: A class 4 girl has died following a bomb blast during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) victory rally in Kaliganj. Some reports suggest the explosion occurred during the vote-counting process of the Kaliganj bypoll.
The West Bengal police issued a statement after the incident saying a 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after a bomb explosion in the Kaliganj police station area.
“Today, a 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from a bomb explosion in Kaliganj police station area of Krishnanagar police district. We shall spare no stones unturned to nab the culprits who were behind the incident. Raids are on in full swing to arrest those responsible for this extremely unfortunate death. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family members of the deceased.”
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was shocked to know that a young girl has died in the incident and directed police to take decisive legal action.
“I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest,” Mamata Banerjee said.
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the Kaliganj blast saying a little girl lost her life because TMC were celebrating.
“If, as per the demand of the people of Bengal, articles 355 and 356 are not imposed in West Bengal, then the Election Commission should also see how many dead bodies would be there... 355 and 356 is not our demand. A little girl lost her life because these people (TMC) were celebrating. These things will multiply by 100 times in 2026 because Mamata Banerjee knows that the people of West Bengal have decided that the TMC will not come to power again. They know this is their last chance. If articles 355 and 356 are not imposed, then the Election Commission would also see the kind of bloodshed there would be...,” she said.
