Updated September 20th, 2021 at 23:20 IST

West Bengal logs 524 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Press Trust Of India
Kolkata, Sept 20 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday witnessed a slight dip in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases with the state logging 524 new cases, pushing the tally to 15,62,173, a health bulletin said.

The toll in West Bengal rose to 18,664 with 12 more deaths due to the disease.

The state had reported 635 new cases and 11 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest at three followed by two each in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, and Nadia districts.

As many as 608 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the discharge rate to 93.10 per cent.

So far, 15,35,699 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

The number of active cases slightly declined from 7,906 on Sunday to 7,810 during the day.

A total of 1,77,64,025 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far, including 26,317 in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, 8,45,152 people were inoculated in the state taking the total number of people getting at least the first dose of the vaccine to 5,17,74,624, a health department official said. PTI SCH MM MM

Published September 20th, 2021 at 23:20 IST

