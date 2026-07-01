West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee To Lead 10-Member Team To ECI Over TMC's New NWC, Chairperson Pick

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee said that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) held a delegate session in Kolkata on June 22, 2026, during which the party elected its new chairperson and deputy chairperson and constituted the National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said the party has formally submitted the details of the organisational changes to the Election Commission of India (ECI), both in Kolkata and New Delhi. He added that a request was made to meet the full bench of the Commission, including the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials.

He further said the Election Commission has granted an appointment for Thursday at 12 noon, and a 10-member delegation led by the party's chairperson and deputy chairperson will attend the meeting to discuss the matter.

"I thank the ECI for granting us an appointment for tomorrow at 12:00 PM. A delegation of 10 people is permitted; therefore, led by our party Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, a group of ten of us have arrived here. We will visit the Election Commission tomorrow to hold discussions," he said.

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On the alleged egg-throwing incident involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Banerjee made sharp remarks, saying she "does a lot of drama" and added that "the less said about Mahua, the better," while also referring to her past parliamentary expulsion, without giving further details.

The meeting assumes significance as the internal struggle within the TMC has widened, with rival factions staking competing claims over the party's organisational structure and political identity. The EC is expected to hear the faction's submissions regarding the dispute.

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