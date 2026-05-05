West Bengal: New Chief Minister’s Oath-Taking Ceremony Scheduled for May 9, Confirms BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya

The political landscape of West Bengal has undergone a tectonic shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially clinched a majority in the 2026 Assembly elections. After a grueling counting process that saw leads fluctuate in several key districts, the final tallies confirmed a decisive mandate for the saffron party. BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya has since announced that the state will welcome its new Chief Minister during a grand swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 9.

The Fall of the Bhabanipur Fortress

Perhaps the most shocking revelation of the final vote count was the result from Bhabanipur. Long considered an impenetrable stronghold for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the seat saw a stunning upset as the BJP candidate overthrew the incumbent leadership. This victory served as a microcosm for the broader state results, proving that the BJP’s grassroots campaign successfully pierced through even the most traditional TMC bastions.

The Path to the Secretariat

With the votes tallied, the machinery of democracy is moving swiftly toward the transition of power. Today, May 5, high-level representatives from the Election Commission of India, including Principal Secretary S.B. Joshi and Secretary Sujit Kumar Mishra, are arriving in Kolkata. They are expected to hand over the official gazette notification- the legal stamp of the election results -to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

The upcoming days follow a strict constitutional roadmap:

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May 6: CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal will meet with Governor R.N. Ravi to provide a formal briefing on the results.

The Resignation: Following the briefing, the Governor will invite outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign.

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The Caretaker Role: In the interest of administrative stability, the Governor is expected to request that Banerjee remain in a caretaker capacity until the new government is officially inaugurated.

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