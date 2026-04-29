'Diamond Harbour Model': 'Booths To Go For Repoll If Taping Of EVM Buttons Verified', Says Bengal CEO Amid BJP's Rigging Claims In Falta

New Delhi: Following claims of voting discrepancies in West Bengal's Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced on Wednesday that re-polling will be conducted at any booth where EVM button tampering is verified.

"If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," the West Bengal CEO said.

This announcement was made during the second phase of the Assembly elections in Bengal, coinciding with BJP allegations that officials in segments of the Diamond Harbour constituency were obstructing voters from choosing their candidate.

The CEO emphasized that these grievances would undergo field verification, stating that any confirmed instances of taped buttons must be documented.

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‘Diamond Harbour Model’

Earlier today, BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during the ongoing phase two of Assembly polling.

He further claimed that if repolling is conducted after May 4, central forces may no longer be present and made a political assertion regarding governance in the state thereafter.

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"Repolling happens after 4th May, they won't be in power at that time. From 5th May onward, there would be President's Rule. So, you decide whether you want that or a peaceful polling...EVMs were malfunctioning at all the booths I visited; I do not know the reason, though. I have received 28 EVM malfunction reports in my constituency. I have complained; I had never seen such high instances of EVM malfunction in one constituency," Sarkar added.

He claimed that in multiple booths, the BJP option was allegedly blocked using tape, calling it the "Diamond Harbour Model" and demanding a repoll in the affected areas.

In a post on X, Malviya wrote, “This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called 'Diamond Harbour Model,' the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat.”

The BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Halder against TMC's sitting MLA Panna Lal Halder in Diamond Harbour. They are facing a repeat clash after Panna Lal Halder defeated the BJP candidate in the last elections by a margin of 16,996 (7.6 per cent) votes.

Voter Turnout in Bengal

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 61.11 per cent till 1 pm on Wednesday, as polling is underway for 142 Assembly seats in the second phase of the state elections.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Hooghly topped the districts with a turnout of 64.57 per cent, followed by Howrah at 60.68 per cent.

Kolkata North recorded 60.18 per cent polling, while Kolkata South registered 57.73 per cent turnout during the same period. Nadia also saw a significant participation, recording a voter turnout of 61.41 per cent till 1 pm.

BJP vs TMC face-off

The 2026 West Bengal elections have evolved into a primary showdown between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. This second phase serves as a crucial "litmus test" for the TMC as the contest shifts into its traditional strongholds across Kolkata and South Bengal.

Covering 142 of the state's 294 seats, this phase involves an electorate of approximately 3.21 crore people. A diverse field of 1,448 candidates—including 220 women—is competing across 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 centers staffed exclusively by women.

While many seats are in contention, focus remains on the "Big Five" urban battles, most notably the high-stakes Bhabanipur seat and the celebrity-heavy contest in Tollyganj.