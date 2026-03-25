Updated 25 March 2026 at 14:28 IST
West Bengal Polls: TMC Leader Shiba Choudhary Allegedly Shot By Another Leader Babu Choudhury In Gangarampur
Trinamool Congress leader Shiba Choudhury was shot and injured in Gangarampur, allegedly by Babu Choudhury, another TMC member
- India News
- 1 min read
Gangarampur: In a shocking incident in West Bengal's Gangarampur, Trinamool Congress leader Shiba Choudhury was shot and wounded, allegedly by fellow TMC member and Gangarampur Town SC OBC Cell President Babu Choudhury. The victim is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, while the accused has fled and remains at large.
BJP's outgoing MLA and Gangarampur candidate Satyendranath Roy has ignited controversy by claiming Babu Choudhury is a close aide of the Trinamool candidate, hinting at internal party rivalry amid escalating election tensions.
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Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 14:19 IST