West Bengal: Rush To Board Trains Leads To Stampede-Like Situation At Bardhaman Railway Station, Several Injured

Bardhaman: A stampede-like situation reportedly occurred at Bardhaman Railway Station in West Bengal, allegedly injuring several passengers on Sunday evening. According to sources, the incident occurred due to a rush to board trains.

The sources stated that the chaos occurred when a train arrived at the platform, and passengers surged forward to board the train. The rush was so intense that it caused panic among the passengers, leading to several injuries. The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The railway authorities have assured that necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Bardhaman Railway Station is a major transportation hub in West Bengal.

According to reports, several passengers were injured in the incident. The exact number of injuries is yet to be confirmed. The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Following the incident, the Indian Railways issued a statement denying the stampede reports, saying, "This evening, a woman travelling from the footoverbridge at Bardhaman station lost her balance and fell on the footoverbridge stairs. After the woman fell, her weight impacted other passengers sitting on the footoverbridge stairs, causing them to lose their balance and fall. RPF and railway staff deployed on the platform immediately attended to them. Railway doctors were also present. The three injured have been sent to Bardhaman Medical College for treatment. It is clarified that there was no stampede, and the crowd was normal. Furthermore, there were no casualties. The three injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment."