West Bengal's UCC Bill Will Not Be Tabled In Assembly Today, CM Suvendu Adhikari To Make Big Statement

New Delhi: In a significant development in West Bengal, the BJP government’s proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill will not be tabled in the Assembly today, as per sources.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is set to make a major statement in this regard, stated reports. Sources indicate that the Chief Minister will outline a structured, consultative process for its development. The government is moving forward with a commitment to build a consensus-based framework before formal introduction.

Notably, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code was among the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Committee to be formed

Reportedly, a high-level committee will be formed to oversee the drafting of the UCC Bill and will be headed by former judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, known for her extensive legal expertise.

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In addition, the drafting process is designed to be comprehensive as the government plans to solicit opinions from a diverse cross-section of society.

In a move toward bipartisan cooperation, the members of the opposition will also be invited to join the committee at a later stage, ensuring the final bill reflects a wide spectrum of perspectives.

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The government has clarified that the legislation will only be placed before the House for tabling once the committee has thoroughly vetted the proposal and gathered public and expert feedback.

CM Adhikari stated, "The Uniform Civil Code will happen in Bengal. There is a procedure that we will tell you in the Assembly. A committee has been formed under the leadership of the sitting inquiry. The way it happened in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, it will be done through the same procedure," he said.

Legislative business continues

While the focus remains on the roadmap for the UCC, the Assembly is proceeding with other pressing legislative business. Several key bills are scheduled to be tabled in the House today, including:

The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill

The West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill

The West Bengal Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill

The Chief Minister’s upcoming statement is highly anticipated, as it will likely define the legal and social framework the new administration intends to follow for this landmark legislative initiative.\