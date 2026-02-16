West Bengal SIR: EC Axes 7 Poll Officers Over 'Misconduct', 'Misuse Of Power' In Connection With Voter List Revision

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has placed seven West Bengal officials under suspension and ordered the Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to launch disciplinary action against them.

According to ANI, the ECI cited "serious misconduct, dereliction of duty, and misuse of statutory powers" during the Special Intensive Revision process as the grounds for this crackdown.

Invoking its powers under Section 13CC of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the commission asked chief secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them without delay.

The officials who have been suspended are:

Sefaur Rahaman, Assistant Director of Agriculture Department and AERO for 56-Samserganj Assembly Constituency, District Murshidabad

Nitish Das, Revenue Officer, Farakka, and AERO for 55-Farakka Assembly Constituency.

Dalia Ray Choudhury, Women Development Officer, Maynaguri Development Block, and AERO for 16-Maynaguri Assembly Constituency.

Murshid Alam, ADA, Suti Block, and AERO for 57-Suti Assembly Constituency.

Satyajit Das, Joint BDO and AERO for 139-Canning Purbo Assembly Constituency.

Joydeep Kundu, FEO and AERO for 139-Canning Purbo Assembly Constituency.

Debashis Biswas, Joint BDO and AERO for 229-Debra Assembly Constituency.

SIR hearings conclude

The hearing phase of West Bengal’s high-stakes Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has officially concluded, with senior Election Commission officials confirming that the final voter list will now be published on February 28, 2026. This deadline follows a two-week extension granted in compliance with a Supreme Court order to ensure thorough scrutiny.

The revision process has significantly impacted the state's voter count, with approximately 58 lakh names already removed from the December draft list on grounds of death, residency shifts, or duplicate entries. Officials noted that an additional 6.6 lakh to 10 lakh names may be deleted in the final publication, as many individuals failed to attend the mandatory hearings held at schools and government buildings to resolve "logical discrepancies."

While the hearing phase is over, administrative work continues: officials have until February 21 to complete document verification, and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) must upload all remaining data by this Monday. This final push aims to ensure the integrity of the roll for the upcoming Assembly elections, even as the ECI maintains a strict stance on administrative discipline, recently suspending seven officials for misconduct during the exercise.