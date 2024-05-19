Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre of West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali was on Saturday apprehended by the police for allegedly molesting a teenage girl. According to the police sources, the police action came up after the victim’s mother made serious allegations against the accused stating that the man entered her house on Friday night and molested the minor girl.

As per the police, the girl, who is a class 8 student, managed to escape and started shouting for help when family members and neighbours came out. Meanwhile, the accused, aged around 20 years, managed to flee from the spot.

Advertisement

Following the incident, a police complaint was filed by the victim’s family and the accused was detained.

Meanwhile, the father of the accused alleged that his son has been framed because they were TMC supporters.

Advertisement

The West Bengal police is interrogating the accused and probing the matter.

The police are also waiting for the medical test report of the teen.

Advertisement

Notably, allegations of sexual abuse and land grab have been levelled against TMC leaders of Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, which created a stir across the state. In february this year, the Sandeshkhali area had been on the boil with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against now arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

Meanwhile, further legal action into the matter is being taken.

