Western Disturbance Brings Rainfall In Parts Of Delhi-NCR, AQI Sees Slight Improvement

New Delhi: Amidst deteriorating AQI in the national capital region, parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday received light rains with thundershower. The rainfall has brought a mild dip in temperature, amidst IMD’s forecast of more rainfall in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a western disturbance over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas was expected to bring light to isolated rainfall in Delhi-NCR over the next two days, starting Sunday.

Several areas in the capital, including West Delhi, Outer North Delhi and Gurugram received rain, with the weather department predicting more rain in isolated areas of the city.

The IMD has said that light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Delhi, including Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Buddha Jayanti Park, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Najafgarh, Delhi Cantonment and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The IMD has predicted more rains in the capital with one or two spells of very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, in the next 12 hours.

Even though the national capital witnessed a light rainfall, the air quality deteriorated after days of cleaner air on Sunday, plunging again into the 'very poor' category with an AQI reading of 302. The city's AQI had improved to the 'moderate' level at the start of this month. The air quality had last been recorded in the 'very poor' category on November 30, with a reading of 346.

The 24-hour average AQI of the city was recorded at 302 at 4 pm on Sunday, marking a deterioration compared to Saturday's reading of 233 ('poor' category). However, the evening drizzle is set to improve the AQI amid concerns over the deteriorating air quality index.

In its latest forecast on Sunday, the IMD also predicted a cold wave across most of Northern India beginning December 9. Speaking to ANI about the weather in North India and Delhi-NCR, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that temperatures in Delhi-NCR will decrease after December 9.