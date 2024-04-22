Advertisement

Mumbai: The Western Railways has decided to run five pairs of additional special trains across various destinations to ease the summer rush.

Here is the list of those 5 special trains:

Bandra Terminus-Saharsa Special

The Bandra Terminus - Saharsa Special ( 09125) will depart from Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on April 22 at 4.30pm, and will reach Saharsa in Bihar at 4.30am on April 23. Similarly, Saharsa – Bandra Terminus Special ( 09126) will depart from Saharsa on April 24 at 6pm and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 8.30am on April 25.

Udhna–Chhapra Special

The Udhna–Chhapra Special (09115) will begin its journey from Udhna in Surat on April 22 at 11.25am and reach Chhapra at 8pm the next day. Similarly, Chhapra – Udhna Special (09116) will depart from Chhapra on April 23 at 11pm and arrive at Udhna at 7am on April 24.

This train comprises General Second Class Coaches.

Udhna-Malda Town-Paldhi Special

The Udhna-Malda Town Special (09013) will depart from Udhna at 8pm on April 22 & arrive in Malda Town at 11.30am on April 23. Similarly, the Malda Town - Paldhi Special (09014) will begin its journey from Malda Town at 3pm on April 24 & will reach Paldhi at 4am on April 25.

This train comprises Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Vapi – Asansol - Ratlam Special

The Vapi-Asansol Special (09123) will start its journey from Vapi in Gujarat on April 22 at 3pm and will reach Asansol at 7am on April 23. Similarly, the Asansol – Ratlam Special (09124) will depart from Asansol on April 24 at 10am and will reach Ratlam at 4pm the next day.

This train comprises Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Vapi – Bhagalpur - Ratlam Special

The Vapi - Bhagalpur Special (09061) will depart from Vapi on April 22 at 11pm & will reach Bhagalpur at 12.45pm the next day. Similarly, Bhagalpur - Ratlam Special (09062) will depart from Bhagalpur on April 24 at 3.45pm & will arrive in Ratlam at 10.30pm, the next day.

This special train comprises Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.