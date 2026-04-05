Wet Spell To Intensify in Himachal From April 7; IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Hail Alerts

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: The India Meterological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh during the next seven days. Light to moderate rain and snowfall were recorded across most parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, bringing a notable dip in day temperatures, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh wet spell from April 7.

According to a press communique issued by the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, widespread precipitation activity was observed across the state, with several areas in Lahaul-Spiti receiving significant snowfall, including Gondhla (28.5 cm) and Keylong (20 cm). Rainfall was also recorded in districts such as Chamba, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla.

The weather office said maximum temperatures have dropped appreciably by 2-8 degrees Celsius across most stations, while minimum temperatures remained largely normal. Tabo recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 0.2°C, while Una was the hottest at 30.6°C.

According to IMD, the current weather conditions are active due to an active western disturbance over central Pakistan and adjoining regions, coupled with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north India. Another fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 7, intensifying weather activity across the state.

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The Met Centre has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall at many places across Himachal Pradesh on April 7 and 8, while scattered precipitation is expected on April 5, 6 and 9. Isolated rainfall or snowfall activity may continue till April 11.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph) are likely at isolated places over the next few days, with hailstorm activity expected on April 7 and 8. Districts including Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Solan are likely to be affected.

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Strong winds are also expected to prevail over Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti during this period.

The IMD said there will be no major change in minimum temperatures over the next 4-5 days. However, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-5°C over the next 48 hours before falling again by 3-5°C thereafter.

The department has cautioned that thunderstorms and hail may disrupt normal life, causing damage to power lines, reduced visibility, and slippery road conditions. People have been advised to stay indoors during storms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and follow official advisories.