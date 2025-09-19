“We’ve Returned With Purpose”: Shubhanshu Shukla Says His Mission Is a Stepping Stone to India’s Moon Ambitions

New Delhi: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has returned to Delhi following his successful participation in the Axiom-4 mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Shukla described his homecoming as “an amazing feeling,” expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and love he has received from across the country.

“It’s been some time since I’ve been back, and I wasn’t expecting this level of excitement,” he said. “People have truly owned this mission as theirs.”

Reflecting on the challenges of spaceflight, Shukla noted that while astronauts undergo extensive training, the actual experience of microgravity presents unexpected physical and psychological hurdles. “The initial few days are tough—your body feels things it’s never felt before. But you adapt, and then you move forward,” he said.

Shukla’s mission is being hailed as a critical milestone in India’s human spaceflight programme. His insights are now being integrated into ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, with further plans for the Parthi Yantra Station and an Indian footprint on the Moon by 2040.

“My mission serves as a stepping stone toward these ambitions,” Shukla said. “We’ve gained valuable technical knowledge that’s already feeding back into the system. But beyond that, I want this journey to inspire kids—to motivate them to pursue the disciplines that will help us reach where we want to go.”