'What About Chickens & Goats? Don’t They Have Lives?': SC On Plea Of Stray Dog Lovers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, while hearing the case of stray dogs, questioned the arguments of stray dog lovers and expressed concern about the increasing number of dog bites in the country.

Advocate Kapil Sibal, who is representing the dog lovers, addressed the court, saying, " We are here as dogs lovers and as lovers of the environment." The side of the dog lovers questioned the court regarding the negative consequences of putting all stray dogs in animal shelters, asking, "What are we going to do about the garbage and monkeys if the dogs disappear?"

Reacting to the pleas of dogs lovers, apex court judge Sandeep Mehta asked, "What about other animal lives? What about chicken and goats? Don't they have lives?" To this, Kapil Sibal responded that he has stopped eating chicken because of the way they are caged and slaughtered.

Advocate Colin Gonsalves also argued about the consequences of putting stray dogs in kennels, saying, “Mass removal of dogs is hazardous. If you have 70% vaccinated, and 30% not vaccinated then those 30% dogs also get the rabies shield. So it’s important to release back vaccinated dogs.”

Raising concerns about the inhumane treatment of stray dogs, the advocate said, "The raping of dogs by human beings is a very common practice. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) this has been removed as an offence.”

On the other hand, the court also heard the arguments of a father whose minor daughter was attacked by stray dogs in Noida in 2025. Flagging another case of dog attack at a society in Noida, the father told the court that Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) should declare societies as ‘no dog zone’.