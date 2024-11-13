Published 17:23 IST, November 13th 2024
'What About Pak?': Jaishankar's No-Nonsense Reply to Journo Questioning India-Russia Ties
"If I were to use that logic, I would say so many countries have a relationship with Pak. Look at the angst it should cause me", Jaishankar told the journo.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
"If I were to use that logic, I would say so many countries have a relationship with Pak. Look at the angst it should cause me", Jaishankar told the journo. | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:23 IST, November 13th 2024