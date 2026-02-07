What are AIADMK's Poll Promises? Pension, Education Loan Waiver and Free LPG Cylinders

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the second phase of the party’s promises for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, focusing on welfare measures, social security and economic relief.

Releasing the Phase-2 manifesto in Chennai, Palaniswami said the AIADMK’s commitments were aimed at “measurable relief and responsible governance,” asserting that the party believed in delivery rather than slogans.

Among the key announcements is an increase in the monthly social security pension from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000. The enhanced pension, according to the party, will benefit senior citizens, destitute widows, unmarried poor women, deserted women, differently-abled persons and transgender individuals.

“No elderly person should be forced to struggle for survival,” Palaniswami said, adding that the pension hike was intended to restore dignity and financial security.

Advertisement

The AIADMK also promised a complete waiver of educational loans taken from banks, with the state government bearing the financial burden. The move, the party said, would ease the pressure on students and families struggling with rising education costs.

In another major announcement, the party pledged to provide three free LPG cylinders annually to rice ration card holders, citing rising household expenses.

Advertisement

The manifesto also included a comprehensive welfare and protection package for Jallikattu, the traditional Tamil sport. This includes Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of bull-tamers who lose their lives during events, Rs 2 lakh medical assistance for serious injuries, and a Rs 5 lakh subsidy for authorised Jallikattu events. The AIADMK also promised to scrap the existing online system and restore the earlier manual procedure.

Additionally, the party announced interest-free loans for women from minority communities to promote entrepreneurship, and a waiver of cooperative bank loans taken by differently-abled persons.