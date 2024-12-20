What ASI Found While Surveying Sambhal's 46-Year-Old Temple, 19 Wells, and 5 Shrines

Sambhal: A four-member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey on Saturday of the recently-discovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple, five 'teerths' (pilgrimage sites), and 19 'koops' (wells). Speaking to reporters, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said, "A four-member team of the ASI started the survey this morning. This survey continued till 3.30 pm. In this, the ASI team surveyed five pilgrimage sites and 19 wells of Sambhal and also surveyed the new temple (Shri Kartik Mahadev temple) that was found."

Pensiya further mentioned that the wells surveyed included Chaturmukh Koop, Moksha Koop, Dharam Koop, while the pilgrimage sites surveyed were Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep, and Chakrapani. "Along with this, the new temple (Kartik Mahadev) that was found has also been surveyed by ASI. We had got all these places measured earlier but ASI did the survey today," the district magistrate added.

Meanwhile, three damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, which was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years. Officials reported on Monday that these idols were found during excavation.

The Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13, after authorities stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple contained an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling and had remained locked since 1978. It also has a nearby well that authorities had planned to reopen.

Pensiya earlier told reporters that the ancient temple and its well were being excavated. "Around 10 to 12 feet of digging has been done. During this... first an idol of Parvati was found with its head broken. Then Ganesh and Lakshmi idols were found," he said.

When asked whether the idols were damaged and then placed inside, Pensiya responded, "All this is a matter of investigation... Right now, these idols have come out. How did they get inside, what happened and what did not happen will be known after a detailed investigation."

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra also confirmed to PTI that the local SHO had informed them about the discovery of idols.

The temple is located in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid, where violence occurred on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. The violence resulted in the deaths of four people, and several others, including police personnel, were injured.

The district administration has now written to the ASI for carbon dating of the temple and the well. Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artifacts.

On December 12, the Supreme Court issued a direction to halt any new lawsuits or orders regarding the reclaiming of religious places, particularly mosques and dargahs (Muslim shrines). The Chief Justice-led bench stated, "As the matter is sub-judice in this court, we deem it appropriate that no fresh suit would be registered and proceedings are undertaken till further orders of this court."

This decision temporarily suspends around 18 lawsuits filed by Hindu parties seeking surveys to determine the original religious character of 10 mosques, including the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura, and Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, where four people were killed in clashes.

The special bench was hearing six petitions, including one filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, challenging various provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. This law prohibits the conversion of any place of worship and mandates that the religious character of places of worship must remain as it was on August 15, 1947. However, the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya is excluded from this law.

Several cross petitions have sought strict implementation of the 1991 law to maintain communal harmony and preserve the current status of mosques, which some Hindus wish to reclaim, arguing they were originally temples before being destroyed by invaders.

The bench clarified that it would review the "vires (legality), contours and ambit" of the 1991 law, and emphasized that "courts will not pass any effective interim or final order, including order of survey, till further orders."