What Caused Hyderabad Building Fire That Killed 17? Here's what officials say

Hyderabad: A tragic fire broke out in a commercial-cum-residential building in Hyderabad’s Gulzar Houz area, near Charminar, on Sunday, claiming 17 lives, including eight children. Officials have revealed the root cause of the fire accident.

Hyderabad Building Fire

According to Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General Y Nagi Reddy, preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The blaze started at the Krishna Pearls shop, quickly spreading to the residential floors above, trapping several occupants inside.

Rescue Efforts and Challenges

The fire department received an emergency call at 6:16 AM, and within minutes, 11 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters had to use oxygen masks and breathing apparatus to rescue trapped individuals, as the building had only one narrow entryway and staircase, making escape difficult.

Hyderabad Fire

Victims and Casualties

Sadly, 17 victims succumbed to smoke inhalation, with no burn injuries reported. Among the deceased were eight children under the age of 10, including a 1.5-year-old infant.

Government Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the Hyderabad fire tragedy and announced a ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also directed officials to ensure immediate medical aid and conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.