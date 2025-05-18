What Caused Hyderabad Building Fire That Killed 17? Here's what officials say

Updated May 18th 2025, 17:11 IST
Hyderabad: A tragic fire broke out in a commercial-cum-residential building in Hyderabad’s Gulzar Houz area, near Charminar, on Sunday, claiming 17 lives, including eight children. Officials have revealed the root cause of the fire accident.
According to Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General Y Nagi Reddy, preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The blaze started at the Krishna Pearls shop, quickly spreading to the residential floors above, trapping several occupants inside.
Rescue Efforts and Challenges
The fire department received an emergency call at 6:16 AM, and within minutes, 11 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters had to use oxygen masks and breathing apparatus to rescue trapped individuals, as the building had only one narrow entryway and staircase, making escape difficult.
Victims and Casualties
Sadly, 17 victims succumbed to smoke inhalation, with no burn injuries reported. Among the deceased were eight children under the age of 10, including a 1.5-year-old infant.
Government Response
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the Hyderabad fire tragedy and announced a ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also directed officials to ensure immediate medical aid and conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.
Officials are now examining electrical safety measures, building regulations, and fire preparedness protocols to prevent similar disasters in the future.
Published May 18th 2025, 17:07 IST