'What Does He Know About Hindutva?': Pahalgam Victims’ Kin Shreds Robert Vadra for Stoking 'Hindu-Muslim' Divide

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that shook the nation, remarks made by businessman and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra on the communal implications of the incident have triggered outrage among the victims' families, who have firmly rejected any attempt to communalise the brutal act.

One of the victims, Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga, Karnataka, was among those killed in the brutal attack. His relative, Dr Ravikiran, expressed deep disappointment over Vadra's statements.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Robert Vadra's wife is an MP… What is Hindutva? What does he know about Hindutva? Without knowing anything about it, he is making statements. It’s a political statement. We should unite and stand for the country. This was not expected from him. Terrorists don’t have any religion. He should take his words back.”

The grief-stricken families are calling for national unity, asserting that the attack was a result of terrorism—not religious identity.

Echoing similar sentiments, Prashant Nathani, a relative of Yatish Parmar criticsed Vadra’s remarks as misplaced and misleading. Yatish and his son Smit Parmar both were killed in the Pahalgam massacre.

“PM Modi revoked Article 370, and peace was established in Kashmir, and people from all over India could go there comfortably. But these terrorists cannot be trusted. So we are not trusting the words of the Congress party and others,” Nathani said.

He continued, “We are a little satisfied with the information we have received from the central government. Hindus and Muslims are living together in India. This isn’t the time to divide; it’s the time to stand united against terrorism.”





Vinod Agarwal, a relative of Raipur-based businessman Dinesh Mirania—one of the victims of the brutal Pahalgam terrorist attack—sharply rejected Robert Vadra’s remarks suggesting a Hindu-Muslim divide. Responding to the Congress leader's controversial statement, Agarwal said, “This was an attack on Hindutva, not because of it. Victims were targeted after being asked their names. Congress has always indulged in politics over such issues. The nation knows the true character of the party—it has consistently opposed Hindutva.”

He added that this tragedy should not be reduced to political rhetoric and urged the country to stand united against terrorism.

What Robert Vadra Had Said?

In his comments following the Pahalgam attack, Vadra had suggested that the act of terrorism may have been influenced by religious tensions.

“In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled… This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims,” he stated, adding that such divides weaken the secular fabric of the country.