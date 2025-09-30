‘What If You Were PM?’: Owaisi’s Epic Reply After Reporter’s Question | WATCH

Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of AIMIM, is currently working to strengthen his political base. From Bihar to Maharashtra, he is tirelessly working to promote AIMIM as the most significant benefactor of the Muslim community. The Prime Minister holds the most powerful post in the country. In this scenario, does Owaisi ever harbour ambitions to become Prime Minister?

During a press conference in Pune, when asked what steps he would have taken in response to the Pahalgam incident if he were Prime Minister, Owaisi stated that he does not dream; he deals with reality. At his huge gathering in Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Owaisi criticized the BJP, RSS, and the Yogi government. He urged the Muslim community to perform their religious commitments, emphasizing that Allah is the greatest force and there is no need to fear anyone.

'What if You Were A PM?': Owaisi’s Response on the PM Post

When asked in Pune what he would have done about the Pahalgam assault if he had been Prime Minister, Owaisi gave a fascinating response. He stated that dreaming is not his hobby. He understands his limitations and works with reality. However, he said that following Pahalgam, India had a significant opportunity to respond strongly to Pakistan. The situation was warlike, but operations were abruptly halted. Owaisi asked the question – when the whole country was ready, why did they stop?

A large crowd gathered at the Yasholaxmi venue in Ichalkaranji for the event. Owaisi was joined by Imtiaz Jaleel and numerous other top party figures. Jaleel stated that attempts are being made to halt their rallies, but AIMIM would fight back vigorously. In his remarks, Owaisi referred to the deaths of 26 civilians in Pahalgam and attacked the BJP and RSS. He questioned why India-Pakistan cricket matches were held despite the Prime Minister's statement that blood and water cannot flow together.

Owaisi specifically targeted Hindutva organizations. He responded: "I am ready to die for religion, are you?" He also criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that although he remained mute on dargah attacks, he took fast action against the "I Love Mohammed" poster. Owaisi rejected the central government's intention to remove Waqf laws, claiming that the Muslim community will not relinquish its mosques.

‘Allah is the Greatest Power, No Need to Fear Anyone,’ Says Owaisi