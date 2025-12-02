Air India Operated A320 Multiple Times With An Expired Airworthiness Certificate- Know What Is It?

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident of Air India operating an A320 neo plane without having a requisite airworthiness certification on at least eight routes between November 24 and 25. The lapse prompted Air India to de-roster the personnel concerned till proper probe is underway and subsequently, the Air India is also carrying out an internal investigation to recognise the deficiencies in the system and put corrective measures in place to avoid such incidents in future, said the airlines in a statement.

The DGCA was informed on November 26 about flying of the A320 aircraft with expired Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) on eight revenue sectors.

What is Airworthiness Review Certificate

An Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) is a validation of an aircraft's main Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A) and is issued yearly by DGCA after a comprehensive review of its maintenance records, physical condition and verification of compliance with all airworthiness standards. Operating any flight without a valid Certificate of Airworthiness is considered as a serious violation. Failing to do so, Air India might face heavy penalties and senior officials might also be suspended, stated reports.

As per the DGCA official, the work of renewal of certificates by airlines begin three months prior to the due date to ensure timely renewal. The aircraft, after daily operations, is checked by an engineer during night halt. Reportedly, Air India managed to fly eight times with an expired licence, thereby raising questions on the airlines safety, stated report.

The airline, as part of the review, stated that the airline is required to verify that the airframe, engines and propellers must have their flying hours and flight cycles recorded accurately. DGCA guidelines further said that airline must highlight any known defects with the aircraft along with completion of maintenance tasks.

DGCA on Air India Issue

As one of Air India's A320 aircraft operated several flights without valid ARC, aviation watchdog DGCA said Air India has been delegated the authority to issue ARCs for the aircraft it operates. As part of the Vistara–Air India merger, it had been decided in 2024 that the first ARC renewal for all 70 Vistara aircraft would be carried out directly by the regulator. ARCs for 69 of these aircraft have already been issued after satisfactory compliance.

