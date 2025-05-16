What is Akashteer? India's Silent AI-Driven Force That Thwarted Pakistani Drones, Missiles and Micro UAVs

New Delhi: After India's Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted and destroyed several Pakistani terror camps, the Pakistani Army retaliated with a coordinated missile and drone attack, aiming at critical Indian military and civilian infrastructure.

In response, India's Akashteer, an advanced automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, detected, tracked, and neutralised every single inbound threat with precision, ensuring the nation's security remained intact.

What is Akashteer?

Traditional air defence models mostly rely on manual intervention and fixed infrastructure; Akashteer represents a paradigm shift in military technology. It is a fully indigenous system, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, integrating multiple radars, sensors, and communication networks into a real-time, mobile command framework. This powerhouse ensures an extraordinary level of responsiveness to emerging threats.

Akashteer’s strength lies in its ability to operate seamlessly across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, thanks to its integration with India’s sophisticated air defence networks—IACCS (Integrated Air Command and Control System) and TRIGUN. This interoperability allows India’s forces to coordinate defence strategies in real time, responding to threats with unmatched efficiency and precision.

Game-Changer in Asymmetric Warfare

Akashteer's entry into modern-day warfare is a fundamental shift in India's military system, one that focuses on intelligent, proactive, and rapid retaliation against asymmetric threats. Modern conflicts are no longer fought solely on conventional battlefields—cyber warfare, drone incursions, and missile strikes have become critical elements of strategic confrontation. This indigenous air defence system addresses any aerial challenge with a next-generation approach, keeping India ahead of any evolving threats.

Akashteer

Its real-time automated response mechanism eliminates the need for manual decision-making, drastically reducing reaction time and minimising human error. The system is built to adapt dynamically, processing intelligence data to prevent threats from escalating.

Akashteer’s Role in India’s Future Defence Strategy

Akashteer’s capabilities were tested very well during Pakistan’s latest offence. India has sent a clear message to its adversaries that its airspace is impenetrable. The system not only fortifies national security but also reinforces India’s position as a global leader in advanced air defence technology.

Akashteer, Indigenous Air Defence Control System by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)