Published 12:08 IST, October 1st 2024
What is Digital Arrest? How Cybercrooks Duped Vardhman Group Chief SP Oswal of Rs 7 Crore
An investigation has revealed that Oswal was digitally arrested in the guise of suvelliance for two days by the cyber cons who posed as CBI officials.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
What is Digital Arrest? How Cybercrooks Duped Vardhman Group Chief SP Oswal of Rs 7 Crore | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:41 IST, October 1st 2024