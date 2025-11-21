Updated 21 November 2025 at 17:36 IST
What Is Dubai’s Biennial Air Show, Scene of the Tejas Fighter Accident?
Tragedy at the 2025 Dubai Air Show: Here's what to know about the biennial event, the fatal Tejas Mk1 crash, and the resulting scrutiny of India’s indigenous fighter jet program.
The tragic crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas Mk1 fighter jet at Al Maktoum International Airport on the final day of the 2025 event has abruptly focused global attention on the Dubai Air Show, one of the world's most prominent aerospace and defense exhibitions.
The Dubai Air Show is a massive, highly strategic event held every two years (biennially) in Dubai, UAE. It serves as a critical global platform for government officials, military leaders, and industry executives to shape the future of aviation, space, and defense through trade, collaboration, and spectacular aerial displays.
Dubai Airshow- Venue and Scale
The show is hosted at the purpose-built facilities of Dubai World Central (DWC), adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport. This location allows for extensive static displays and high-profile flying demonstrations, such as the one that ended tragically for the Tejas pilot.
The 2025 edition underscored the show’s immense scale:
- Exhibitors: Over 1,500 companies showcasing the latest technology.
- Attendees: Attracting more than 148,000 industry professionals.
- Aircraft: Featuring a static and flying display of over 200 aircraft, including the world’s most advanced military and commercial jets like the Sukhoi Su-57, Dassault Rafale, and the HAL Tejas.
A Cornerstone of Global Trade
While renowned for its spectacular flight displays, the Air Show's true purpose lies in trade. Since its beginnings as a small civil aviation show in 1986, it has grown into a hub for massive, multi-billion-dollar deals. Milestones include:
- 1991: Shifted to a stronger military focus after the Gulf War.
- 2013: Recorded orders worth an astounding $206.1 billion.
- Recent Deals: The show routinely sees major contract announcements from global giants like Airbus and Boeing, and large orders from regional carriers like Emirates and Air Arabia, reinforcing its role in the global supply chain.
The Tejas Tragedy at the Show's Climax
The Dubai Air Show was a key venue for India to showcase the Tejas, its flagship indigenous fighter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to potential international buyers. The crash, the second for the Tejas program in less than two years, cast a somber end to the 2025 event.
The accident, in which the pilot was tragically killed, occurred during a low-altitude maneuver. UAE emergency teams secured the cleared spectator zone swiftly, confirming no ground casualties, but the death of the pilot.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 17:36 IST