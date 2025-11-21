What Is Dubai’s Biennial Air Show, Scene of the Tejas Fighter Accident? | Image: Republic

The tragic crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas Mk1 fighter jet at Al Maktoum International Airport on the final day of the 2025 event has abruptly focused global attention on the Dubai Air Show, one of the world's most prominent aerospace and defense exhibitions.

The Dubai Air Show is a massive, highly strategic event held every two years (biennially) in Dubai, UAE. It serves as a critical global platform for government officials, military leaders, and industry executives to shape the future of aviation, space, and defense through trade, collaboration, and spectacular aerial displays.

Dubai Airshow- Venue and Scale

The show is hosted at the purpose-built facilities of Dubai World Central (DWC), adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport. This location allows for extensive static displays and high-profile flying demonstrations, such as the one that ended tragically for the Tejas pilot.

The 2025 edition underscored the show’s immense scale:

Exhibitors: Over 1,500 companies showcasing the latest technology.

Attendees: Attracting more than 148,000 industry professionals.

Aircraft: Featuring a static and flying display of over 200 aircraft, including the world’s most advanced military and commercial jets like the Sukhoi Su-57, Dassault Rafale, and the HAL Tejas.

A Cornerstone of Global Trade

While renowned for its spectacular flight displays, the Air Show's true purpose lies in trade. Since its beginnings as a small civil aviation show in 1986, it has grown into a hub for massive, multi-billion-dollar deals. Milestones include:

1991: Shifted to a stronger military focus after the Gulf War.

2013: Recorded orders worth an astounding $206.1 billion.

Recent Deals: The show routinely sees major contract announcements from global giants like Airbus and Boeing, and large orders from regional carriers like Emirates and Air Arabia, reinforcing its role in the global supply chain.

The Tejas Tragedy at the Show's Climax

The Dubai Air Show was a key venue for India to showcase the Tejas, its flagship indigenous fighter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to potential international buyers. The crash, the second for the Tejas program in less than two years, cast a somber end to the 2025 event.

