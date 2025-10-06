What Is ECI-Net? How Will This Digital Tool Revolutionize Bihar Assembly Elections? | Image: X

The Election Commission of India announced the launch of ECI Net, a single digital platform for election management. This platform aims to enhance transparency and efficiency, starting with the Bihar Assembly elections.

Key Points About ECI Net:

ECI Net is a single-window digital ecosystem for all election stakeholders, from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs).

The platform integrates over 40 existing election-related applications into one interface, consolidating tools for monitoring, voter management, communication, and reporting.

Key Features Include:

-Real-time monitoring of voter registration, polling, and counting.

-Citizen services that integrate with the 1950 Voter Helpline, allowing users to connect directly with their local BLOs.

-Enhanced Data security and Transparency.

-The system will digitally connect 90,712 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) under one umbrella.

-In essence, ECI Net aims to be the central, tech-driven backbone of India's election management, improving accountability and timely, secure results.

The platform will be piloted in the Bihar Assembly elections before a nationwide rollout. A key procedural reform announced alongside is that postal ballots must now be counted before the last two rounds of vote counting to strengthen transparency.

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with voting to take place in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — and counting of votes scheduled for November 14. Bypolls for eight assembly seats will also be held on November 11, the Election Commission said.