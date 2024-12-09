Sonia-Soros-Deep State: Arnab's 10 Questions to The Congress Party

New Delhi: Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami , delivered a sharp critique during his prime-time debate, posing ten pointed questions to the Congress party over its alleged links to billionaire George Soros. This came after the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) launched a fierce attack on Sonia Gandhi , accusing her of aligning with "foreign forces" to destabilize India.

The controversy intensified as the Rajya Sabha erupted in response to the BJP’s allegations against top Congress leaders for their purported ties to Soros, a billionaire known for his controversial funding strategies. Arnab's questions were incisive and demanding, pressing the Congress for clarity and transparency regarding their connections to Soros and the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP).

Republic's 10 Questions to Congress

Is Sonia Gandhi or is she not the co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP)? Is the FDL-AP funded by George Soros? Does the FDL-AP hold the view that Kashmir is not an integral part of India, and has it, through its Pakistani connections, supported the idea of an independent Kashmir? Did members of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which reportedly received funds from the Chinese embassy, participate in or finance activities of the Soros-backed FDL? Given the Congress' awareness of Soros and American deep state connections, what actions did it take to distance itself from the activities of the FDL and Soros' organization? Was the Congress aware that the Adani script was reportedly written by OCCRP, which has funding from the American government? Was the Congress aware that the Pegasus script was also written by the OCCRP, with funding originating from the U.S. State Department? Did the Congress play a role as an instrument in the deep state and Soros' regime change efforts in India? Was a former additional solicitor general in the Congress regime associated with an organization that received funds from Soros' sources? Is it true that there is a specific MP in Congress who is very close to Soros and is also involved in parliamentary panels related to national security? Does this pose a threat to the country?



What is The Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP)?

The Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), established in December 1994, positions itself as a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting democracy across the region. According to the details on its official website, the forum aims to foster democratic values, cooperation, and shared governance among nations in Asia-Pacific. However, recent allegations have drawn attention to a controversial link between the FDL-AP and foreign funding, specifically from the George Soros Foundation.

FDL-AP is led by four co-heads, one of whom is Sonia Gandhi, who serves in her role as chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The other co-heads include former Philippine President Corazon Aquino, President of the National Congress of New Politics Kim Dae-jung, and former President Oscar Sanchez.

According to the forum, democracy is ending in India, and there is a need to deliver justice in Kashmir, supported by interviews with Pakistani think tanks. According to pieces of information on websites, the financial support for this forum comes from the Soros Foundation. Arnab questioned whether the Congress party supports such stand on Kashmir?

'Congress’ Hand Now Visibly With Foreign Forces': What BJP Had Alleged?

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged a “coordinated anti-India conspiracy,” claiming the Congress was openly aligning with entities hostile to India's sovereignty.

"The Congress’ hand is now visibly with foreign forces. Sonia Gandhi must explain her dubious role in an organization funded by George Soros, a man notorious for his pledge to destabilize the Modi government with USD 1 billion,” Trivedi said, connecting the Congress to the Forum of the Democratic Leaders-Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which has supported the controversial idea of an independent Kashmir.

He slammed Gandhi for allegedly accepting the co-presidency of the FDL-AP, saying it was a blatant betrayal of national interests. "On her birthday today, we ask Sonia Gandhi: Why did you agree to represent a Soros-funded organization? What secrets lie behind this Congress-Soros nexus?” Trivedi charged, adding that the Congress had made its intentions clear by aligning with foreign forces to weaken India.

“This is not just an act of negligence but a deliberate anti-national experiment. The Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi, seeks to tarnish India’s unity and progress for its political ambitions,” he said, accusing the opposition of blocking BJP attempts to raise this "serious matter" in the Rajya Sabha.