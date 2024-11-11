Published 18:57 IST, November 11th 2024
‘What is Kharge's Skin Color?’: JDS Hits Back At Congress Leader Over 'Kalia Kumaraswamy' Remark
JDS has demanded the expulsion of Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed from state government and Congress itself for calling Union Minister Kumaraswamy 'Kalia'
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
JDS hits back at Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed for calling Union Minister Kumaraswamy 'Kalia' | Image: PTI
