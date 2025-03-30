What is MY-Bharat Calendar? PM Modi Unveils Special Summer Vacation Plan for Unique Learning Experiences

New Delhi: In the 120th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a unique calendar for children to enhance their summer vacation this year. The PM highlighted that the "MY-Bharat" calendar would feature a study tour where children could learn about how 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' operate and experience the vibrant village campaign in border areas.

"Today I would also like to discuss with you the special calendar of MY-Bharat, which has been prepared for this summer vacation...I want to share some unique efforts from this calendar. In MY-Bharat's study tour, you can know how our 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' work. You can get a unique experience in the border villages by becoming a part of the vibrant village campaign," he said.

Encouraging students to take up new hobbies now that exams are over, PM Modi said, “Exams are over, and summer vacation is approaching. This is the time to adopt a new hobby as well as to further develop one’s skills. Today, there is no dearth of such platforms for children where they can learn a lot…If any organisation, any school, social institution or centres is organising summer activities, then share it with #MYHOLIDAYS."

The Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show on Sunday, March 30, marked his third 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year. The Prime Minister wished the nation on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and the Indian New Year . He also extended his greetings for various regional festivals like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Poila Boishakh, acknowledging the rich cultural diversity and unity of India.

"Today is the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri begins today. The Indian New Year is also commencing from this day. This is also the start of Vikram Samvat 2082."

Speaking further during his show, the Prime Minister congratulated participants in the Khelo India Para Games, praising their dedication and highlighting the growing popularity of para sports. He especially commended the record-breaking achievements of Divyang players and encouraged more support for such athletes.