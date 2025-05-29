9 Cities, 11 Encounters, 14 Arrests: UP Police Cracks Down On Most-Wanted Criminals Under Operation Langda

UP Police launches Operation Langda to crackdown on most wanted criminals | Image: Republic Media Network

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major crackdown on criminals and gangsters in the state under Operation Langda, with police conducting multiple encounters across several cities.

In the last 48 hours, the Uttar Pradesh police have carried out Operation Langda in cities including Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ballia, Unnao, Firozabad, Agra, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow.

Under this operation, the police are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against criminals, gangsters, and dacoits, especially those who have been on their most wanted list for a long time.

Several criminals have been arrested during encounters in districts such as Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Agra, Jalaun, Ballia, and Unnao.

During one such encounter, a gangster with a Rs 25,000 bounty was arrested in Shamli.

Why is it called Operation Langda?

The Uttar Pradesh government's latest effort to apprehend criminals, gangsters, and dacoits in a statewide crackdown has been named Operation Langda.

As part of the operation, police teams are identifying, searching for, and arresting the most wanted criminals across the state.

However, if any criminal attempts to escape, police officials are shooting them in the leg, leaving them with severe injuries, hence the name is Operation Langda (Limping Operation).

Fearing the UP police's strict action, many criminals and gangsters have given up on crime.

Recent arrests made under Operation Langda

In the last 24 hours, at least 14 criminals have been arrested in 11 encounters, with police seizing illegal weapons and stolen goods.

In one encounter, Kamal Kishore alias Bhaddar, accused of raping a minor girl, was arrested after being injured in an exchange of fire with the police.

He had committed the crime around 2 AM on May 27, and when a police team attempted to catch him at 3 AM on Wednesday, he opened fire using a pistol.