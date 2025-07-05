What Is The Link between Sanjay Bhandari And Robert Vadra, After Delhi Court Declares UK-Based Arms Dealer ‘Fugitive Economic Offender’

New Delhi: In a major setback for UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, a Delhi special court on Saturday declared him a Fugitive Economic Offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act.

The action was taken in connection with an income tax case involving undisclosed foreign assets. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal passed the order following a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing Bhandari for allegedly evading Indian legal proceedings and holding foreign assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.

This development comes after a UK court rejected the ED’s request to extradite Bhandari. The ED clarified that the UK court’s decision had no bearing on the Delhi court’s ruling, which is governed independently by Indian law.

What is the connection between Sanjay Bhandari and Robert Vadra?

The ruling poses a significant challenge for businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also under investigation for his alleged links to Bhandari.

In June, Vadra received fresh summons in a money laundering case related to Sanjay Bhandari. According to the ED’s 2023 chargesheet, Bhandari allegedly purchased and renovated a London property in 2009 using funds provided by Vadra.

However, Vadra denied the allegations, calling them a “political witch hunt” and asserting that he is being “hounded and harassed.”

What Sanjay Bhandari said after Enforcement Directorate's Action?

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its chargesheet, Sanjay Bhandari argued that his residence in the UK is lawful and backed by an order from the London High Court.

The London-based court had rejected the ED’s extradition request, citing concerns over Bhandari’s safety in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Commenting on the ED’s application, Bhandari’s counsel, senior advocate Maninder Singh, claimed it was vague, lacked jurisdiction, and failed to meet the legal threshold under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act.

Singh further stated that the monetary value of the alleged offence did not exceed Rs 100 crore, referencing a 2020 submission by the Income Tax Department.