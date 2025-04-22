What Is TRF? The Lashkar Offshoot That Claimed Responsibility for Cowardly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Srinagar: The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed multiple lives and left several injured, has been claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF). This group, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is actively involved in violence in the region. Here’s what we know about TRF and its operations.

TRF the Lashkar Offshoot

Origins of TRF

The Resistance Front emerged in 2019, shortly after the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Initially operating as an online propaganda outfit, TRF quickly evolved into an active militant group within six months. Its creation was reportedly aimed at presenting militancy in Kashmir as an "indigenous resistance" rather than being linked to Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Leadership and Structure

TRF is believed to be led by Sheikh Sajjad Gul, a designated terrorist under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Other key figures include operatives like Sajid Jatt and Salim Rehmani, who are also associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. The group has been known to recruit youth through online platforms, using social media for radicalisation, propaganda, and coordination.

TRF has been involved in several high-profile attacks targeting civilians, security forces, and political figures in Jammu and Kashmir. The group is notorious for its use of guerrilla tactics, including small assault units and targeted killings. It has also been linked to smuggling weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into India.

The Pahalgam attack

The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists in the scenic Baisaran Valley, is one of the deadliest incidents attributed to TRF since its inception. The group has claimed responsibility for the attack, citing its opposition to what it describes as "demographic changes" in the region.