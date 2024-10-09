sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'What Legacy Will I Leave For Future Generations of Judges': CJI Chandrachud Ahead of Retirement

Published 16:44 IST, October 9th 2024

'What Legacy Will I Leave For Future Generations of Judges': CJI Chandrachud Ahead of Retirement

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud urged blending traditional values with modern democracy at Bhutan's law school, emphasizing community resolution.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'What Legacy Will I Leave For Future Generations of Judges': CJI Chandrachud Ahead of Retirement
'What Legacy Will I Leave For Future Generations of Judges': CJI Chandrachud Ahead of Retirement | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

16:44 IST, October 9th 2024