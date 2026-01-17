What Makes India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Different | Key Features Explained

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station on Saturday. This marks the inauguration of the first sleeper train in the Vande Bharat series, a move that is expected to significantly improve the quality and comfort of overnight train travel in the country. The approximately 1000 km stretch between Howrah and Guwahati is likely to be covered by the train in 14 hours.

While addressing the crowd in Malda after the flag-off event, PM Modi said, "Today, a new era of railways begins from the land of Bengal. This new Vande Bharat sleeper train is made in India and designed to make your journey more comfortable."

Key features

Unlike the existing Vande Bharat Express trains that operate as chair-car services as of now, the newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper is a fully air-conditioned, long-distance overnight train offering berths across three classes.

The train has 16 coaches in total, including 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches and one first AC coach, with an overall passenger capacity of 823.

Higher speed and smoother rides

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed and successfully tested to run at a speed of 180 km per hour.

However, its operational speed on the Howrah–Kamakhya route is expected to remain in the range of 120–130 kmph. The train is equipped with an advanced suspension system, aimed at reducing shocks and vibrations, offering a jerk-free and more comfortable ride suited for overnight travel.

Passenger-friendly interiors

The sleeper variant of Vande Bharat Express has ergonomically developed berths with improved cushioning to meet global comfort standards.

The ladders, inside the coaches, for upper berths have been designed to allow easier access to ensure a passenger friendly interiors. Other notable key interior features include soft night lighting, personalised reading lamps, charging points, and foldable snack tables.

Automatic doors, enhanced safety

The train also includes automatic inter-coach doors and sliding doors that remain controlled by the locopilot.

Safety has been positioned as a core element of the Vande Bharat Sleeper with the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system, designed to prevent collisions and overspeeding. Besides, CCTV cameras have been installed across coaches, and a centralised coach monitoring system allows real-time supervision of onboard systems. With driving cabins at both ends, the train does not require locomotive reversal.

Upgraded hygiene and accessibility features

The sleeper train is equipped with modern bio-vacuum toilets similar to those used in aircraft. Indian Railways has said that advanced disinfectant technology will be used to maintain hygiene standards.

Fresh towels and better sanitation facilities will be provided to all passengers on this train. The First AC coaches also include a shower cubicle. Special attention has been paid to improve accessibility within the toilets.

Curated meals

Meals on the Vande Bharat Sleeper are included in the ticket price and curated to reflect regional cuisines. Passengers travelling from Kamakhya to Howrah will be served Assamese dishes, while those on the return journey will receive Bengali cuisine.

This curated menu depicts a shift away from conventional railway catering towards the kind of food served in premium airline services.

Fares and route

Fares for the full journey between Howrah and Kamakhya have been set at approximately Rs 2,299 for AC 3-tier coaches, Rs 2,970 for AC 2-tier coaches and Rs 3,640 for First AC, excluding GST.

Shorter-distance fares have also been fixed for major stations along the route, including New Jalpaiguri and Malda.

The Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper, operating as train numbers 27575 and 27576, will depart from Howrah at 6:20 pm and reach Kamakhya by 8:20 am the next day, with a return departure from Kamakhya at 6:15 pm. The train will halt at key stations across West Bengal and Assam, including New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town and New Cooch Behar.