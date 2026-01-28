What May Have Caused Ajit Pawar’s Fatal Plane Crash?

A chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar crashed early Wednesday morning while attempting to land at Baramati Airport in Pune district, killing all five people on board, officials confirmed.

The aircraft had taken off from Mumbai around 8 am and crashed approximately 45 minutes later during its final approach to the runway.

Dense fog hampered landing

According to initial reports, dense fog conditions were reported in and around Baramati at the time of landing. Poor visibility is believed to have played a key role in the aircraft’s inability to maintain its intended course during descent.

Sources said the aircraft struggled to align properly with the runway as it approached the airport.

More inside information suggests that the aircraft repeatedly drifted towards the right while attempting to land. Despite corrective efforts, the plane was unable to stabilise its approach.

During the final moments, the aircraft attempted to steer right but overshot its path and crashed at the edge of the airport runway.

Following the crash, a massive fire broke out as the aircraft hit the ground. Visuals from the crash site showed thick smoke and flames rising from the wreckage, with debris scattered across the runway area.

Emergency services rushed to the spot immediately after the incident.

All five people on board, including Ajit Pawar, were evacuated from the aircraft after the crash. However, officials said all occupants were seriously injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that there were no survivors.

Ajit Pawar was en route for official event

Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a Zilla Parishad event. He was scheduled to return to Mumbai later the same day after the meeting.

Most Members of Parliament were in the national capital for the Budget Session of Parliament, which begins today.

Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.