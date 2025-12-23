'What Message Are We Sending?’: Nirbhaya's Mother Questions Delhi HC Order Suspending Kuldeep Sengar’s Life Sentence

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the life imprisonment sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case has sparked sharp reactions, with Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi questioning the message such an order sends to society, especially on women’s safety.

In a significant development, the High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence awarded in 2019 for the rape of a minor girl in 2017 and the custodial death of her father. While the court imposed several conditions, including barring him from entering the victim’s area, the order has triggered widespread concern.

Speaking to Republic TV’s Deputy Executive Editor Shawan Sen, Asha Devi raised serious objections to the suspension of sentence, saying, “What message are we sending?”

“This is not a bail. This is many times more than a bail”, the anchor pointed out during the discussion, highlighting the gravity of the court’s order. Asha Devi questioned the rationale behind suspending a life sentence in such a serious crime. “Life imprisonment is being removed - on what basis? And what kind of message is being sent?” she asked.

She warned that such decisions could have dangerous consequences. “If this becomes a practice, then every criminal will say that their punishment should also be removed. This should not happen, especially when it comes to women and girls. It is a matter of safety”, she said.

Reacting to the argument that the sentence suspension was not technically bail, Asha Devi said, “This is not justice. This is a joke. This should not be done”.

Raising concerns about power and privilege, the debate also focused on Sengar’s political influence. “Finally, he is a legislator and a strong man in Uttar Pradesh. When his sentence is suspended, the question is - who is powerful?” the anchor asked.

Responding to concerns about the victim’s family, Asha Devi stressed the responsibility of institutions. “There is a court, there is a government, and there is the police. That family should get full help, security, and justice”, she said.

However, she also acknowledged the harsh reality faced by victims’ families. “There are many people who don’t have money to fight cases. For them, the government and the court must think seriously,” she added, calling for collective voices to ensure justice.

Asha Devi concluded by urging citizens to raise their voices against such decisions. “We, as people, will raise our voice. This should not be allowed to happen”, she said.

The Delhi High Court’s order has reopened the debate on judicial accountability, victims’ rights, and whether power and resources continue to influence the course of justice in cases involving crimes against women.