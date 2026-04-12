What's Cooking In Karnataka? Congress MLAs Head To Delhi For Ministerial Berths From High Command

Bengaluru: The DK Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah rift in the Karnataka Congress may have taken a fresh turn as almost 30 senior Congress legislators from Karnataka have left for Delhi to meet the party high command, preferably Rahul Gandhi, so that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah can be pressurised to reshuffle the state cabinet.

The MLAs, apparently aligned with Shivakumar, seem to make an attempt to secure ministerial berths for themselves, indicating just another, among a series of political storms that have blown in the state, between the two top leaders in the Congress government, ever since party came to power in the state.

The fresh churn in the Karnataka Congress comes after a party strategy meeting over dinner in March 2026, in which legislators called for a rejig in the state cabinet after the recently held by-elections.

Ahead of their scheduled visit on Monday, Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna said a group of legislators has come together to push for a Cabinet reshuffle, seeking ministerial opportunities for those yet to be accommodated.

Advertisement

“You are aware that we are going to Delhi. Earlier, we held a meeting where around 30 of us came together and submitted a request to both central and state leaders, asking that we too be given an opportunity and be made ministers. There are people who have already been given chances three, four, even five times. After that meeting, it was decided that we would go on the 11th of this month, after the elections. Specifically, after the Davangere and Bagalkot elections were completed. Now that the elections are over, we have fixed the 11th and are heading there,” Gopalakrishna said.

Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna

Congress MLA Ashok Pattan echoed the sentiment, saying, “Under collective leadership, we are going to ask for ministerial berths. The cabinet expansion must happen. Surjewala had said that he would give him a chance after 2 years. Those who have been ministers four or five times are ministers again. Shouldn't we also be given a chance? Are they the only Congress people? Aren't we Congress people? It has already been 3 years. Do a cabinet reshuffle without delay. We are going to Delhi to ask for ministerial berths.”

Advertisement

The MLAs are also expected to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and will try to seek appointments with senior leaders such as KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Rahul Gandhi, depending on their availability.

The group is reportedly pushing for a wider Cabinet overhaul, suggesting that around 25 positions be opened up to create space for new entrants. They argue that repeated appointments of the same leaders have limited opportunities for others.